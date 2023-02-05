5 Signs That You Need to Replace Your AC and What to Look for When Shopping for a New One

If you’re like most homeowners, you don’t think twice about your air conditioner until something goes wrong. But when it does, it can be a huge inconvenience. That’s why it’s important to be aware of the signs that your AC needs to be replaced so you can take action before it fails completely.

Not only will this prevent your home from becoming unbearably hot in the summer, but it will also help you avoid costly emergency repairs. In this article, we’ll discuss the five most common signs that indicate the need for an AC replacement, as well as what to look for when shopping for a new one.

Strange Noises

HVAC systems make all kinds of strange noises, but most of the time these noises mean nothing. When you have a new system, it’s easy to ignore these sounds because they’re unfamiliar. However, once your system is a few years old, these strange sounds could indicate a serious problem.

One of the most common signs that you need to replace your AC is strange noises that don’t go away. If you hear grinding, clanking, or rattling, this could mean that internal components are loose, broken, or rubbing against each other.

If these noises are coming from your compressor, you should contact a professional immediately as this is a sign that the system is about to break down completely.

Higher Energy Bills

If you notice a significant increase in your energy bill, it could be a sign that your AC is on its way out. This could be due to a variety of factors, including the age of the unit and its efficiency rating, the amount of hours that the AC is running, and the climate in your area.

An older AC unit is less efficient, so it will use more energy to cool your home. You will also notice this if you are running your AC for longer periods of time. This is especially true if you live in a warm or humid climate, where you might need the AC running longer to cool your home to a comfortable temperature.

When you’re shopping for a new AC, it’s important to look for a high-efficiency model (at least 14 SEER). An efficient system will not only help you save money on energy bills, but it will also last longer, making it a worthwhile investment.

Poor Cooling Performance

If your AC has been operating normally but the cooling performance has suddenly dropped, this could be a sign that the unit’s internal components are worn out.

When the weather starts to warm up, your AC works hard to keep your home cool. As the unit gets older, it will eventually reach a point where it just can’t keep up with the demand, resulting in less cooling power.

A unit that’s 10 years old or older may struggle to keep up on extremely hot days, compared to a new one. This means that your AC unit has lost its ability to efficiently cool your home, and it’s likely time to get a new one.

Other factors that can lead to poor cooling performance include a dirty filter, clogged vents, and poor installation. If you’re experiencing poor cooling performance, you may want to consider replacing your AC as soon as possible or contact a professional for inspection.

Excessive Humidity

When your AC starts producing excessive amounts of humidity, it could be a sign that your unit is on its last legs and should be replaced soon.

Humidity buildup inside the unit is a common problem in older AC units. When you replace your AC, it’s a good idea to go with a model that has a built-in dehumidifier to help prevent excessive humidity and protect your unit.

Another sign of a failing AC is moisture buildup on your windows, walls, and floors. This is a sure sign that there is a serious problem with the cooling system, which will only get worse as time goes on, and that the unit needs to be replaced as soon as possible.

Age of the Unit

If your AC is more than 10 years old, it’s a good idea to start looking into replacing it. Older units are less efficient, which means they will use more energy to cool your home and cost you more on your energy bill.

It’s also more likely that a unit that’s over 10 years old needs repairs, so you should look into replacing it before it fails completely. AC units typically last about 15-20 years, though some go up to 25 years.

While it’s not always easy to tell when a unit is on the verge of dying, there are a few signs you can look out for, like it not being as effective at cooling your house as it used to be, etc.

What should you look for when shopping for a new AC?

When shopping for a new AC, you’ll want to look for features that will help lower your energy bills and keep your home comfortable. However, keep in mind that some features are better than others.

For example, a variable-speed compressor will likely cost more than a standard compressor, but it can help you save on energy costs in the long run.

Another feature to keep an eye out for is an SEER rating. SEER stands for seasonal energy efficiency ratio, and it indicates how energy efficient your AC is.

The higher the SEER rating, the more energy efficient the AC is. This means looking for models that have a SEER of 14 or higher.

What are the installation considerations for a new AC?

When installing a new AC unit, make sure to hire a licensed HVAC contractor. An experienced contractor will help you choose the best unit for your home and installation area, and will also make sure the installation is done properly.

What are the best ways to find a reliable HVAC contractor?

Finding a reliable HVAC contractor can be challenging. It’s important to use online review sites and online directories such as Yelp and Angi (formerly Angie’s List) to find contractors in your area. If you stay in Dallas, you can contact Fixd.

Fixd provides AC repair in Dallas; they also carry out installation and maintenance, and they have pretty good reviews for their excellent services.

If possible, it’s also a good idea to get recommendations from friends and family members. In addition to asking for recommendations, you should also do some research to make sure the contractor is reputable and has a good track record.

Wrapping up

By following the five signs we’ve outlined above, you can ensure that your new AC will last for years to come.