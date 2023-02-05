5 Mobile Marketing Strategies You Must Consider In 2023

This is a digital age. Nearly everyone has a smartphone. This is why you do not have to sit beside a computer screen to get important updates. Everything is at one’s fingertips, and people are hooked to their smart devices. So, whether you are a big corporation or just a small business starting, the rule of business is that you go where the customers are if you want to make sales. So, integrating mobile marketing into your marketing strategy is vital these days. You will fall behind and lose sales and visibility if you do not know how to navigate this world. Not just that, mobile marketing is cost-effective and saves tons of resources as it is pretty easy to execute.

So, now that you are convinced to take up mobile marketing for your organization, let’s look at 5 strategies that you must consider in 2023 to optimize your marketing-

Integrate Mobile-friendly Websites

Your strategies are only good if you remember the most important one- making your site mobile-friendly. It would help if you made your site menus and content suited to fit seamlessly into a small mobile device. The best thing for your mobile website would be to make it a responsive site. A responsive site tailor-fits the reader’s device and adjusts accordingly. So, reading your site content and navigating through your websites becomes very easy for your potential customers.

Why is it so important, you ask? Think of a potential customer finding your website on a smartphone and clicking on it only to have a negative experience and not go through with their purchase. It’s a huge loss. That’s why marketing software like CleverTap makes sure to make the mobile experience of your clients seamless. Not just that, it has powerful analytics, campaign optimization, segmentation, and many other features that make marketing automation easy and effective. Check out CleverTap pricing to see if it is the best fit for your company and its needs.

Optimize Mobile Search Advertising

You know how to optimize your content in general. But it would be best if you optimized your search engine ranking to be smartphone-friendly. Take advantage of tools provided by Google. The Google search engine gives the option to add the feature to call an advertisement on devices that supports calling, like mobiles and many tablets. This boosts connectivity between the customer and the business. You can also add call extensions to enhance your visibility.

Try shortening your advertisement copy to make it catchy and focus on call-based marketing strategies. You might see an improvement in sales in no time.

Create Mobile-friendly Content

Your content for mobile would differ from your content targeted to PC users. Computers have the luxury of a big screen. So, readers have more patience and have better chances of reading through everything. With small mobile screens comes a short attention span as well. A smartphone or a tablet is buried in notifications. So, if they are interested in your content and they click, make sure to have mobile-optimized content ready on the other side. Make your headlines or your content brief, concise, and catchy. Grab your visitor’s attention quickly and move to the point without dragging it. This will go a long way in generating interest among your potential customers.

Social Media Marketing

People spend most of their time on social media and usually scroll using a mobile phone. You can fit a whole world in that tiny square box, so you need to think of a way to provide your marketing strategies there. Be social on mobile-based platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, etc., to branch out and attract more people to your brand. The more you spread the word, the more customers will come.

Also, mobile social media users are attracted to catchy images and videos. So, make reels on Instagram, or make sure your Snapchat story is visually stunning and attention-grabbing. It will help you generate clicks faster.

Take Advantage of SMS Marketing

SMS marketing can do wonders for your business. Half the world lives in the text bubble. Join them and make interacting with your brand easy and accessible. Whether it is promotions, deals, or updates, it is more likely to catch people’s eyes. Mobiles have push notifications for text messages making them hard to ignore. Even if you do not score a sale, it can push them a lot in the buyer’s journey, potentially turning into a deal, making it a lucrative strategy.

So, what are you waiting for? Take advantage of these strategies to help your company fly the wings of success. Let us know what works best for you in the comments.