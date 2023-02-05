5.5 earthquake hits Honduras and is felt in Mexico

Feb. 8, 2023, at 10:47 a.m. TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude was recorded off the coast off Honduras, near the popular tourist spot of Roatan island, on Wednesday morning, with a local fire chief saying there were no initial reports of damage.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located in the Caribbean Sea, north of Honduras, had a depth of 10 kilometers and a magnitude of 5.7 degrees.

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake

Affected countries: Belize, Honduras, and Mexico

68 km from Honduras · Feb 8, 09:16

TYT Newsroom