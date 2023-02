Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) extinguished a fire in the PM-119 drilling equipment that was maintaining the Tuzandepetl-331 Cavity, which is part of the cavity rehabilitation project of the Strategic Storage Plant in the municipality of Ixhuatlán del Sureste, Veracruz.

Pemex logo.

It added in a statement that the fire started in the drilling equipment for reasons not yet determined, so it activated the Emergency Attention and Management Group to control and extinguish the fire.

TYT Newsroom