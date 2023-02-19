137 cases of dengue fever registered in Yucatán so far this year

In just over a month, Yucatan has already registered 137 cases of dengue fever, distributed in 19 municipalities, making it second in the nation, behind Quintana Roo, revealed the Epidemiological Surveillance System (Sinave).

In fact, in just one week, the lethal vector pathology doubled, with 37 confirmed cases registered this time.

Yucatan remains in second place nationally in the incidence of dengue infection and cases per 100,000 inhabitants, for the fifth consecutive week, with six cases confirmed daily in the sixth week of the year.

Likewise, the problem already includes seven new towns, specifically Acanceh, Panabá, Peto, Tekax, Ticul, Tinum and Yaxcabá.

The lethal pathology is prevalent in 20 municipalities, of which Santa Elena has a rate of 91.3; in Yobaín it is 39.7, as well as in Temozón, with 17.63 and Umán, with 10.13.

During the sixth epidemiological week of the year, 197 confirmed cases were registered in Mexico, and so far this year there have been 801 cases, distributed in 21 states.

According to the “Epidemiological Panorama of Dengue”, the greatest problem is registered in Quintana Roo, with 347 cases, 43.32 percent, followed by Yucatan, with 137 infected, 17.1 percent, and Veracruz, with 90 infected, 11.23 percent. Campeche is in eleventh place, with 10 positive, 1.25 percent.

The first three states alone account for 71.66 percent of the total incidence of this lethal vector pathology transmitted by the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

Likewise, Quintana Roo presented the highest incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with a rate of 18.9, while Yucatan’s rate is 9.47.

Statewide, cases are distributed in Acanceh, Akil, Buctzotz, Kanasín, Mérida, Panabá, Peto, Progreso, Santa Elena, Tekax, Temozón, Ticul, Tinum, Tixpeual, Tizimín Umán, Valladolid, Yaxcabá and Yobaín.

Dengue has four serotypes, all of them present in Quintana Roo, while in Yucatan it is type 01 as well as 02 and 03, and in Campeche, only the third.

Remarkable is the increase registered in Yucatan, since in the same period of 2021 there was only one case.

