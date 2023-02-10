10 Quintana Roo restaurants recognized among the best in Mexico

A total of 10 restaurants from Quintana Roo were recognized among the 250 best in Mexico, as part of the Mexico Gastronomic Guide 2023, highlighting some from Cancun, Puerto Morelos, Tulum and Costa Mujeres.

Marcy Bezaleel Pacheco, president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) in the state, mentioned that this is a prestigious guide that is renewed year after year and where a jury establishes which are the restaurants with the best dishes, culinary offerings and chefs in the country.

“In this guide are the best restaurants, and those of Quintana Roo were there, which puts the gastronomy of Mexico and the state at a high level, where there are some chefs such as Ignacio del Río, Carlos Gaytán, Edgar Núñez and Nahum Velazco, to mention a few,” he explained.

The distinctions were announced at an event held in Acapulco, Guerrero, in which the community has been recognized every year for the past nine years, and in which Quintana Roo continues to consolidate itself as a gastronomic destination.

It is an expert jury that selects what will appear in the guide, and the publication talks, through a review, about the type of cuisine, space, trajectory of the place, the chef who is in charge of the kitchen and emblematic dishes of the place, which helps to promote local gastronomy.

“This year we had great surprises when we incorporated restaurants from destinations such as Puerto Morelos or Holbox in the list, as well as signature cuisine, to mention a few, and we see a trend that our cuisine is becoming more and more recognized, not only nationally, but also internationally,” he explained.

The guide goes on sale after the gala dinner, and is one of the publications that promotes not only the great restaurants of Mexico, but also the best, and it is expected that this will generate a greater economic benefit for the local gastronomic sector, especially by attracting more tourism focused on this segment.

List of restaurants

-Benazuza, in Cancun, by Chef Ignacio del Rio.

-Achiote, in Playa del Carmen, by Chef Xavi Pérez Stone.

-Le Chique, in Puerto Morelos, by Chef Jonathan Gómez Luna.

-Signature cuisine in the Riviera Maya, inside the Hotel Gran Velas, by Chef Nahum Velazco.

-HA, inside the Xcaret Hotel in Playa del Carmen, by Chef Carlos Gaytán.

-María Dolores, inside the Hotel Atelier, in Costa Mujeres, by Chef Edgar Núñez.

-Piedra Santa, in Holbox Island, by Chef Jorge Gudiño.

-Punta Corcho, in Puerto Morelos, by Chef Daniel Ovadia.

-Arca Tulum, in Tulum, by Chef José Luis Hinostroza.

-Bu’ul, in the Riviera Maya, inside the Hotel Cháble Maroma, by Chef Luis Quiroz and Chef Jorge Vallejo.

TYT Newsroom