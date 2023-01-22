Yucatecan police, with the best performance and the highest level of trust at national level

As a result of the security strengthening strategy promoted by the Government of Mauricio Vila Dosal, the state police was recognized with the first place nationally in best performance and the highest level of trust among the inhabitants of Merida, according to the National Survey of Urban Public Safety (ENSU) corresponding to December 2022.

Said report, issued by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the city tops the list of performance of its security corporation, according to the ENSU, as 80% of citizens in the same age range consider the elements to be effective or somewhat effective, a higher rate than the country’s cumulative rate of 52%, with a growth of 1.2 and the maintenance of its position, compared to the previous period.

Similarly, the capital of Yucatan ranked first by registering that 81.6% of the population aged 18 and over has a lot or some confidence in state agents, a proportion higher than the national rate of 53.0%, which represents an increase of 9.6 points and an advance of 5 positions, compared to the same period in 2021.

Through the strong boost to the equipment of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), installation of more cameras, constant training of the police force and continuous teamwork between the government and society, Vila Dosal reaffirms his commitment not only to preserve, but also to increasingly increase the security indexes in the territory.

He has also sought to improve the conditions of the elements of the agency with schemes to access private medical care in case of work accidents; the possibility of obtaining a loan from the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit); university scholarships for their children, with 100% coverage of enrollment, tuition and a bimonthly support of 1,600 pesos, and both the Circuit and the Citizen Heroes Card, recently presented, with over 1,000 companies that offer discounts to personnel in this field and health.

The State Government reaffirms its commitment to maintain the state as the safest and most peaceful in the country, in order to continue generating favorable conditions and provide certainty for the arrival of investments, which translate into better jobs and raise the quality of life of Yucatecan families.

TYT Newsroom