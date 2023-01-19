Yucatan’s citrus regains its value; lemon price increase reported

In towns in western Yucatán such as Kinchil, where many men are dedicated to the cultivation of citrus fruits such as Valencia sweet oranges and lemons, the price of this citrus fruit has begun to rise.

According to some consumers, among them the owners of seafood restaurants, they noticed an increase of almost 100 percent, since from 8 pesos per kilogram today they acquired it at 15 pesos.

Last year, in March and April, a kilogram of lemon cost up to 80 pesos and a 10 kilogram crate was sold at 800 and up to 1,000 pesos.

The huacal or bag with 10 kilos of citrus fruit also saw a wave of robberies in the lemon growing plots, to the extent that many owners set up night guards to protect their crops.

The owners of restaurants where lemon is used, commented that they are looking for strategies to conserve the lemon, many are already freezing the juice in bags, in the hope of being able to use it when the price of lemon is very expensive, as some estimate that it is possible that during Easter and the holiday period, the cost of citrus will skyrocket and the bag with 10 kilograms will exceed 1,200 pesos.

“So it’s better to be safe,” commented Jesús Flores, the chef and owner of one of the most famous seafood restaurants in Hunucmá.

It is known that, at the moment, the cost of a kilogram of lemon in the municipal market is offered at 15 pesos, which for many traders is a sign of the beginning of the escalation of prices and the scarcity of the product.

TYT Newsroom