Yucatan weather Tuesday, January 17th: warm weather returns with a low probability of rainfall

Meteorologist, Juan Antonio Palma, issued his weather forecast for Yucatan, which states that this Tuesday, January 17, there will be a stable atmosphere with almost no probability of rain.

According to the forecast, due to the influence of an anticyclone in the middle levels of the troposphere and dry air at high levels, mostly clear skies without rain are expected in the three states of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Regarding temperatures, maximum temperatures are expected between 29 to 32 degrees Celsius, minimum temperatures between 14 to 19 degrees Celsius and light to moderate winds in an east-southeast direction with wind gusts of 10 to 40 kilometers per hour.

On the other hand, Civil Protection of Merida indicates that this Tuesday, a stable atmosphere is expected in the Yucatan capital due to dry air at medium levels, so maximum temperatures between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, minimum temperatures between 19 to 22 degrees Celsius and winds in an east-southeast direction of 10 to 20 kilometers per hour.

In Progreso sunny skies are forecast, with temperatures between 29 to 18 degrees Celsius and winds in a southeasterly direction with gusts of 19 to 36 kilometers per hour.

In Valladolid, cloudy skies are expected, with temperatures between 29 to 18 degrees Celsius and winds in a southeasterly direction with gusts of 19 to 45 kilometers per hour.

In Tizimín cloudy skies are forecast, with temperatures between 30 to 17 degrees Celsius and winds in a southeasterly direction with gusts of wind from 18 to 42 kilometers per hour.

It is worth mentioning that a cold front is approaching, however, no drastic changes are expected in the weather in Yucatan due to the anticyclonic system, so the frontal system will remain stationary over the Gulf of Mexico.

TYT Newsroom