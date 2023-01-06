Yucatan weather today January 6th: cold front 21 arrives in the Peninsula

As announced, in the early hours of January 6th the 21st cold front arrived to the region, leaving unstable weather in Yucatan, as could be observed in the first hours of the day, as an intense storm was reported that hit the Yucatan capital and several municipalities in the north of the state.

Around 3:00 a.m. this Thursday morning, a strong thunderstorm was reported which left several streets flooded, however, around 5:00 a.m., the storm had passed to give way to a cool dawn with minimum temperatures between 12 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Regarding the forecast for the course of the day, meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma indicated that mostly cloudy skies are expected with light to moderate rains of 5 to 25 mm in the eastern and northwestern part of the state.

As we had already announced, the frontal system has weakened, so a warm atmosphere is expected, with temperatures between 30 to 33 degrees Celsius, as well as winds from the northeast with gusts of wind between 10 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Civil Protection of Merida indicated that rain is expected in the Yucatan capital between 14:00 and 17:00 hours, as well as light rain at night due to the influence of frontal system 21.

He emphasized that the frontal system will not favor a decrease in temperatures, so maximum temperatures between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, minimum temperatures between 19 to 21 degrees Celsius and winds in an east-northeast direction, with wind gusts of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour are expected.

In Progreso, rainfall of 0.8 mm is expected, with temperatures between 27 to 22 degrees Celsius and winds in a northeasterly direction with wind gusts of 23 to 39 kilometers per hour.

In Tizimín, rainfall of 1.5 mm is expected, with temperatures between 29 to 21 degrees Celsius and winds in a northeasterly direction with wind gusts of 14 to 36 kilometers per hour.

Weather conditions in Yucatan are expected to improve as the days go by.

