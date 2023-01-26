Yucatan weather today, January 26: rains due to cold front 27

Meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma issued his weather forecast for Yucatan, which states that this Thursday, January 26, there will be an unstable environment with rains of varying intensity, due to the arrival of the cold front.

According to the forecast, the frontal system will reach the region in the afternoon, which will favor very heavy rains in Yucatan due to an induced trough.

Very heavy rains of 50 to 75 mm are expected in the center, east and south of the state, as well as winds in a south-southeast direction changing to northwest in the afternoon, with a speed of 10 to 50 kilometers per hour.

As for the weather, it is expected to be warm, however, once the cold front enters, minimum temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, Civil Protection of Merida informed that this Wednesday showers are expected, as well as maximum temperatures between 26 to 33 degrees Celsius, minimum temperatures between 20 to 22 degrees Celsius and light winds from the southeast that will change to northeast at night, with wind gusts between 10 to 25 kilometers per hour.

In Progreso, rainfall of 0.2 mm is forecast, with temperatures between 30 to 23 degrees Celsius and winds from the north, with wind gusts of 32 to 53 kilometers per hour.

In Valladolid 1.2 mm of rainfall is forecast, with temperatures between 32 to 22 degrees Celsius and winds in a southerly direction, with wind gusts of 19 to 43 kilometers per hour.

In Tizimín, rainfall of 1.5 mm is expected, with temperatures between 32 to 22 degrees Celsius and winds in a southerly direction, with wind gusts of 18 to 41 kilometers per hour.

It is worth mentioning that the weather in Yucatan will become unstable with a northerly event.

