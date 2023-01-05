Yucatan weather: the first cold front of the year is approaching

According to weather forecasts for Yucatan, the first cold front of the year is expected to make itself felt starting tomorrow.

Meteorologist Juan Vázquez Montalvo, specialist of the National Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena (Ciafeme), of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (Uady), announced that the 21st cold front will be the first of the year, however, it is expected to be of weak and moderate intensity, with rains.

What will the weather be like in Yucatan on Wednesday?

As we already mentioned in La Verdad Noticias, the arrival of the 21st cold front is expected starting Wednesday, so cooler temperatures are expected until the weekend.

According to meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma, for this Wednesday the frontal system is expected to advance towards the Gulf of Mexico, however, it will let its effects be felt until Thursday, so stable weather is expected in Yucatan, with ‘warm’ temperatures for Wednesday.

