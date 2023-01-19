Yucatan weather January 19: sultry and rainy weather

Meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma issued his weather forecast for Yucatan, which states that this Thursday, January 19, there will be hot to sultry weather with showers and mostly cloudy skies.

According to the forecast, due to a trough and the entrance of tropical maritime air, light to moderate rains of 5 to 25 mm are expected in the east, center and southwest of the state.

Despite the forecast of mostly cloudy skies and rains, a sultry atmosphere is forecast with maximum temperatures between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, minimum temperatures between 19 to 23 degrees Celsius.

In addition, a “surada” event is forecast, so winds with gusts of up to 45 kilometers per hour are expected, mainly on the coast of Yucatan.

Weather in Merida

Meanwhile, Civil Protection of Merida reported that in the Yucatan capital a hot environment and light to moderate rains with showers between 16:00 and 18:00 hours are expected. Likewise, maximum temperatures between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, minimum temperatures between 20 to 22 degrees Celsius and southeast winds with gusts of wind between 20 to 30 kilometers per hour are forecast.

In Progreso, rainfall of 0.7 mm is expected, with temperatures between 31 to 22 degrees Celsius and winds in a northeasterly direction with wind gusts of 20 to 41 kilometers per hour.

In Valladolid 0.9 mm of rainfall is expected, with temperatures between 31 to 22 degrees Celsius and winds in a southeasterly direction with wind gusts of 18 to 43 kilometers per hour.

In Tizimín, rainfall of 0.8 mm is forecast, with temperatures between 31 to 22 degrees Celsius and winds in a southeasterly direction, with gusts of wind from 19 to 43 kilometers per hour.

It is worth mentioning that the unstable weather in Yucatan will continue until tomorrow, as some rains are expected.

