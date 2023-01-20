Yucatan restaurants will have to raise their prices

Due to inflation and the increase in inputs, restaurants will have to apply an adjustment to their prices.

The restaurants of Yucatan will have to adjust the cost of the menu at the end of the month, this is due to the national inflation that closed at 8 percent, otherwise, they will not be able to continue operating due to the constant price corrections in all food supplies since the last quarter of 2022, advanced the National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry and Seasoned Foods (Canirac).

The president of the Canirac Yucatan delegation, Claudia González Góngora, announced that the adjustment will be attached to the inflation rate , but also intended to maintain the operation of businesses and take care of the workforce in the restaurant sector.

“For us, the price increase is a challenge, because since last year there has been a rise in food costs, it is a general increase in inputs and raw materials, vegetables, proteins, etc. We can say that for the sector the January slope started December last year,” he said.

He indicated that the constant increase in prices hits the food & drink sector, because they use perishable inputs, “you have to buy meat, seafood, eggs, dairy products, as well as beer and liquor. It is a general increase, it is something that I think has also suffered in the houses ”.

He pointed out that restaurateurs cannot increase their prices every day, so they have remained as stable as possible, so as not to affect their customer’s income.

“We are strongly affected by the rise in prices, we cannot be increasing our prices from one day to the next, we are trying to keep the variations in our costs as stable as possible, since it is an affectation that is occurring at the national and international,” he said.

TYT Newsroom