Yucatan produces more honey than Quintana Roo and Campeche together

Yucatan is positioned as the state of the Peninsula with the highest honey production per year, according to information from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), headed by Victor Manuel Villalobos Arambula.

Likewise, the federal agency indicates that at national level, honey production in Mexico reached 61,900 tons, making it the fifth largest honey exporter in the world.

According to the information provided, Yucatan produced some 8,000 tons of honey in 2022, which were exported to the United States, Saudi Arabia and Europe, mainly Germany, explained the director of Abeja Planet, Nelly Ortíz Vázquez.

However, she acknowledged that there is a reduction in the number of people dedicated to this activity, today it is estimated that in Yucatán there are 11 thousand beekeepers and some 250 thousand hives “when some years ago the number of beekeepers was 13 to 14 thousand and there were some 350 thousand hives, and the annual honey production was 10 thousand tons“.

Ortiz Vázquez commented that Yucatecan producers are currently harvesting honey, an activity that will conclude in May.

She warned that the cold, drought and clearing for crops and livestock have impacted Yucatecan beekeeping and have reduced the number of hives.

It should be noted that since 2018, Sader has been allocating resources for training and technical assistance through organic honey marketing companies for the benefit of 1,120 Yucatecan beekeepers.

TYT Newsroom