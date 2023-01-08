Yucatan police commissioner accused of police abuse

Once again, the municipal police of Yucatán are the target of accusations of abuse of authority.

In this case, the accusation is made by Gregorio Tuz, the municipal commissioner of Sahcabá, Hocabá, who traveled to the city of Mérida to denounce before the Human Rights office and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), an alleged aggression he suffered.

According to his complaint, elements of the Hocabá Municipal Police caused him injuries in an arbitrary attempt.

The commissioner was accompanied by his lawyer Gabriel Cabrera, who also went to the State Congress seeking advice for the situation in the municipality of Hocabá, Eduardo Enrique Eúan Franco, since they claim that the municipality lacks public security because the municipality only sends one agent sometimes to one vehicle and when help is requested to take a detainee, they take a long time to attend to the calls from society.

For his part, he has requested a budget for the police station to have four or five security elements of his own, but his requests have not been heard.

The reported events occurred last Thursday, when a patrol car was allegedly detained in the police station and the Mayor went to release it, but the inhabitants prevented him from doing so.

In the dispute, the Commissioner was allegedly assaulted by the Director of the Municipal Police, Manuel Várguez Bastarrachea and a third agent known as Julio, for which the affected party denounced the alleged police abuse.

