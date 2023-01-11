Yucatan man sentenced to eight years in prison for rape against a minor

After being found criminally responsible for the crime of aggravated rape, a person identified with the initials C.G.D. was sentenced to eight years in prison, upon confirmation of his participation in the events that occurred between 2020 and 2021 in the José María Iturralde (Las Águilas) subdivision in Mérida, to the detriment of a minor.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) presented the evidence in criminal case 184/2022, which allowed the First Control Judge to decree the conviction and grant the prison sentence, in addition to sentencing the accused to pay a fine of three thousand days and to repair the damage to his victim.

In the hearing held in the Oral Justice Center of Merida, the Control Judge also suspended C.G.D.’s political rights, as well as sentenced him to not approach the victim and her home for three more years, after completing his prison sentence.

It should be recalled that from the investigation carried out by the specialists of the Prosecutor’s Office, it was established that between November 2020 and June 2021, in a property of the mentioned subdivision, the sentenced person imposed copulation to a nine year old minor, taking advantage of the fact that he was the partner of the victim’s mother, for which reason the formal complaint was filed, which resulted in the present proceeding.

In another case, after evaluating the evidence presented by the FGE, A.M.N. was linked to process for the crime of aggravated sexual abuse, denounced after the facts occurred in June 2019 in the Chenkú colony of this city of Mérida, in aggravation of his minor daughter.

Accused of executing lewd acts in aggravation of his daughter, the corresponding complaint was filed which was judicialized under criminal case 347/2022 before the Second Control Judge of the First District, who valued the data exposed by the litigation prosecutors.

After considering them sufficient, she ordered the indictment for the crime charged, also granting a term of one month and 15 days for the closing of the complementary investigation.

The judge also ratified the precautionary measures granted in the initial hearing, which consist of the periodic signature before the State Center for Precautionary Measures, the prohibition to leave the State without judicial authorization and submission to the care and surveillance of said Center, which remain in force for the duration of the process.

