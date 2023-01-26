Yucatan entrepreneurs are promoted with the Emerging Program

In order to promote entrepreneurship in the south of the country, Fomento Social Citibanamex and Impact Hub Mexico City presented the Emergente Yucatán program, which seeks to promote entrepreneurs in the state.

Through the program, entrepreneurs will have access to training and workshops to help them grow their business and have greater business development, as well as access to a space for strengthening and exposure.

This edition is expected to benefit 100 projects, which will have the support of the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs, as well as the Ministry of Culture of Yucatan, and will have access to a fund of 100,000 pesos in prizes.

“Through Emergente Yucatán, we will promote Yucatecan entrepreneurs in the creative industries that contribute to the economic and social growth of the state, using creativity as the main resource for their products or services,” highlighted Ana Vanessa González Deister, director of Fomento Social Citibanamex.

She highlighted that since 2018, the program has supported more than 200 ventures from different states in the country.

How to be part of the program?

The program looks for projects that offer creative products or services or that use traditional techniques while taking advantage of new technologies.

“We know that in Yucatán people care about their community, respect their culture and nature, and this is reflected in their ventures. And we want to recognize this,” said Mario Romero Cantú, director of Impact Hub Mexico City.

The program will consist of five bootcamps or regional workshops during the month of March, with the objective of reaching entrepreneurs in neighboring areas.

The first will be held in Maxcanú on Thursday, March 2, then in Oxkutzcab on Saturday, March 4, in Valladolid on March 9, in Tizimín on March 11 and in Mérida on March 25.

From these bootcamps, 25 projects will be selected to participate in a strengthening experience in the city of Merida, where they will receive exclusive training from national entrepreneurship specialists. This program will last one week and will take place in April 2023.

Subsequently, the five best ventures will receive economic support from a fund of 100,000 pesos and will participate in the Final Experience of the Emergente Nacional program in Mexico City.

This project consists of five days of workshops, mentoring, networking, pitching experience and business exposition. One representative of each project will have access to the program with all expenses paid.

To participate in the program it is necessary to register at the following link https://forms.gle/7Nphf6nESPKGBHwy7 and complete the registration form between January 11 and February 12, 2023.

TYT Newsroom