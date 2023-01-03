Yucatan Ejidatarios block the entrance to Chichen Itza archaeological zone

Ejidatarios, handicraft vendors and tourist service providers are demonstrating outside the archaeological zone of Chichen Itza in Yucatan, preventing visitors from entering the heritage site.

The blockades began in the early hours of Monday morning, January 2, and are being maintained at two points on the Merida-Cancun highway.

The first is at the curve between Xcalakoop and San Felipe Nuevo, on the east side, and the second between Pisté and the archaeological zone, to the west of the highway.

They are demanding the dismissal of Marco Antonio Santos, director of the Chichén Itzá Archaeological Zone and employee of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

Among their arguments, the protesters have expressed mistreatment on the part of the official, as well as alleged “corrupt business” inside the site that receives thousands of tourists per year.

“We, the ejidatarios, have the right to work our ejido lands” and “No more ticket theft and corrupt businesses” are some of the messages that the protesters wrote on the banners with which they carried out their protest.

It should be noted that although this blockade is being carried out outside the site of pre-Hispanic vestiges, the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá continues to work normally, although it is not possible to arrive by car.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments