Yucatan consolidates its position as a first class tourist destination in Europe

For the third consecutive day at Fitur 2023, the most important event of the tourism industry worldwide, the Yucatan Ministry of Tourism Development (Sefotur), headed by Michelle Fridman Hirsch, holds a series of important meetings with travel agencies, airlines and various institutions that will strengthen tourism strategies implemented in the state.

The official held a meeting with the main Spanish tour operators at the Mexican residence in Madrid, accompanied by the Federal Secretary of Tourism Miguel Ángel Torruco Marqués and the Mexican Ambassador to Spain, Quirino Ordaz Coppel; where they discussed issues related to the promotion of Yucatán in Spain and the support that the Mexican Embassy can offer to the entity during 2024.

Later, there was a meeting with the authorities of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to receive the appointment of the Yucatan Tourism Observatory (OTY) as the latest addition to the International Network of Sustainable Tourism Observatories of the UNWTO, made up of more than 30 observatories that monitor the impact of tourism on local economies.

Private meeting with the Mexican Ambassador to Spain.

The Secretary of Tourism also met with the General Director of the Basque Culinary Center, Joxe Mari Aizeaga, in order to explore a visit to the destination with a view to a strategic alliance for the professionalization of the gastronomy industry in Yucatán during 2023.

Another important meeting for the head of Sefotur was with Jesús García, editor in chief of Cruceroadicto.com, a specialized digital platform for Spanish-speaking cruisers, which for more than 10 years has become a global reference for travelers. The purpose of this meeting was to look for options to promote the recently remodeled Port of Progreso, Yucatán, as an international and avant-garde destination for cruisers.

TYT Newsroom