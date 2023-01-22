Yucatan companies will be able to benefit from state government programs and incentives

The Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet) invites companies to take advantage of opportunities for growth and professionalization, in the auditorium of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra) Yucatan, during the “Presentation: support and programs 2023”, this Thursday 26th, starting at 9:00 am.

The agency’s Departments of Business Strengthening and Special Projects, Support for Women Entrepreneurs, Commerce and Financing will inform about the activities they are in charge of this year, to promote micro, small and medium-sized local businesses to take advantage of them, in order to foster their growth.

Among the programs they will promote, hand in hand with the Made in Yucatan initiative, are Yucatan without Borders, through which the products and services of companies in the state can access new and diverse local, national and international markets.

There is also the Yucatecan Business Directory, a portal where companies can register and obtain benefits, such as making it easier for potential clients to locate them, receive invitations to State Government schemes and services, or generate greater trust among consumers.

MicroYuc Mujeres grants credits to favor economic units directed or conformed mostly by Yucatecan women, without requirements or associative practices to the spouse or their marital status, in order to contribute to the improvement, development and growth of their initiatives, so that the capabilities of this sector are valued and exalted.

Yucatán Expone is an itinerant cultural and gastronomic event that takes a sample of what is produced in the state to the city halls of Mexico City and other parts of the country; there, micro, small and medium-sized companies, with an industrial or artisan vocation, will be able to exhibit, market and explore new areas for the distribution of their proposals.

Likewise, the ABM Credit Fair, MicroYuc Empresarial, the Business Conferences and the Management Skills strategy will be explained, with the purpose of making them available to the participating projects, according to their needs, and to solve their doubts.

Any individual or legal entity with business activity, legally constituted, that provides services or produces goods in the state and/or markets products made in the territory, may register and attend this presentation, through the link bit.ly/sefoet2601.

TYT Newsroom