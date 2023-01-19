Yasmín Esquivel case: impeachment proceedings requested against the minister for plagiarism

UNAM fired the thesis advisor who nine months ago had received the award for “best teacher”.

Even with the dismissal made by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) against the thesis advisor, there were already people who requested political judgment against the Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Yasmín Esquivel.

This is the case of Abraham Cano, who published on his Twitter account that he filed and ratified the impeachment complaint against the minister because of the conclusion given by the UNAM regarding the plagiarism of the thesis.

The citizen denounced this action as a bad practice, since the Minister seeks to have a “good reputation” and at the same time attacks “the democratic institutions of the country“. In addition, the main argument, of the lawyer, is related to both plagiarism and dishonesty.

The lawyer pointed out that this was not only a mistake, but also a lack of honesty “by plagiarizing and lying about it”, because this weakens the image and legitimacy of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

The lawsuit was filed on January 17 in the Chamber of Deputies and was ratified on January 18. It will be turned to the Subcommittee of Prior Examination pursuant to Article 12 of the Federal Law of Responsibilities of Public Servants and has a term of no more than 30 business days to determine if there is evidence to justify the complaint.

Thesis advisor is fired

Today UNAM fired Martha Rodriguez Ortiz, the Minister’s thesis advisor, who was accused of plagiarism.

The institution mentioned that the ruling was “For having incurred in serious causes of responsibility, as well as probity and honesty faults in the performance of her duties as academic and professional thesis advisor, the National Autonomous University of Mexico resolved to terminate the Individual Employment Contract of Professor Martha Rodriguez Ortiz”.

While the former professor declared that she gave the theses to her students so that they could see the process of how to carry out a research, although she never imagined that “they would plagiarize it“.

This was contradictory, since nine months ago she had received an award for “the best worker” of the FES and “then they are attacking me“, she confessed in an interview with Joaquín López-Dóriga, on Radio Fórmula.

TYT Newsroom