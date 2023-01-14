Wired and Reclaimed Exhibition at Soho Galleries

Wired and Reclaimed Exhibition

Address: Calle 60 400 A (x 43 y 41)

Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc .

. Saturday February 4th 2023 7PM

Victor Dávalos (Mexico City), Otón Rivera, (Durango) Luca Pravado, (Italy) and Sandra Dooley, (Cuba) give life and artistic creation to discarded items.

When we talk about sustainability, our first thoughts are about the environmental impact and how we might help in our everyday lives. Wired and Reclaimed is an exhibition that takes sustainability to an artistic level.

Oton, creates mesmerizing sculptures with a social message out of wire, that is typically used for other purposes.

Victor, from early childhood, was fascinated by what others discard and called useless. He would comb through Junk yards in Mexico city in search of treasures that he can rescued and sculpt into significant pieces.

Luca, combs the beaches and backspaces of hotels finding towels and remnants of string and rope to create hangings. Each work has an amusing history and Luca gleefully tells you the story behind each his works

Sandra’s whimsical painting are created with bits of fabrics that she rescues from tattered clothing in her native country of Cuba . Her works are amusing depictions of women, children and animals in their everyday life.

All 4 artists give a whole new meaning to sustainable art. Each pc is made from mountains of discarded, plastic, paper, caps, tins, clothes, electronics and anything else you would find in the piles of unwanted items our modern society creates.

Artists Victor and Oton will exhibit the materials that went into each piece while demonstrating their creative process.

Opening Exhibition – Saturday February 4, 2023 7:30 PM

Wine and botanas served

