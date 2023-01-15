Will the candidates of Va Por México be PAN members? (OPINION)

By Eduardo Ruiz Healy

The national presidents of the PAN, PRI and PRD announced that they will present common candidacies for the gubernatorial elections in Coahuila and the State of Mexico this year and the presidential election next year.

Marko Cortés, Alejandro Moreno and Jesús Zambrano, who lead the PAN, PRI and PRD parties respectively, announced that, through the Va por México coalition, the PRI will appoint the candidates for the governorships of the states listed above while that the PAN will be responsible for electing the candidates for the head of government of Mexico City and for the presidency of the Republic.

The three assured that they will select the best men and women regardless of which political party they belong to. However, knowing the background of their parties, it is hard to believe that most of the PAN members accept that some PRI member is their common candidate for the presidency or head of government.

If the PAN decides to appoint two of its own to compete for the presidency, the presidential aspirations of a good number of PRI members will be destroyed, some of whom have already raised their hands to be noted on the list of candidates. All of them are enemies of Alejandro Moreno and they are the senator, former congress member, and former governor of Tlaxcala, Beatriz Paredes Rangel; the senator, former Secretary of Foreign Relations and Tourism and former president of the PRI, Claudia Ruiz Massieu Salinas de Gortari; the former Secretary of Tourism and former congress member Enrique de la Madrid Cordero; the former governor of Oaxaca and former general director of INFONAVIT, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa; the former Secretary of Finance and Foreign Affairs and former Secretary General of the OECD, José Ángel Gurría Treviño.

Of these six, two are old enough to be able to afford to wait for a better moment and seek to compete in 2030. These are Claudia Ruiz Massieu, who is 50 years old, and Alejandro Murat, who is 47. For the many years of life, they will have When the presidential election takes place that year, Paredes, De la Madrid, Gurría, and Guajardo, by then will be 77, 68, 79, and 72 years old, respectively, which means they would too old.

It is doubtful that the PAN will end the dreams of any PRI member who sees the CDMX leadership in his future, because the chances of any PRI militant winning that election are as remote as those of the Mexican team winning the World Cup in soccer in 2026.

What we will see after this important announcement is tough competition among the PAN members who are looking for the candidacies that their party will define. For example, in Yucatan since yesterday it is said that the fourth government report that Governor Mauricio Vila will present next Sunday, January 15th, will be his last because he is going to fight for the presidential candidacy.

Let’s see what happens with the PAN members who for a few weeks have been maneuvering to obtain Va Por México’s candidacies for the presidency. So far, no one sees themselves as capable of defeating the candidates that MORENA postulates, whoever they are.

