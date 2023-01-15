Will it be cold this Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Yucatan?

For this Sunday, January 15, Cold Front No. 23 will extend over the Caribbean Sea, no longer affecting the Yucatan Peninsula; however, the associated cold air mass will maintain a “Northern” event that will be felt in the state.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico will cause rains and intervals of showers this Sunday.

Minimum temperatures of 13° C are expected to remain until next Monday, January 16 in the Yucatan Peninsula, with winds of 45 to 55 KM/h for the coast and less than 45 KM/h in the interior of the state, which will cause waves of 1.5 to 2.1 meters high, and maximum temperatures of 26° C.

It is recommended to keep informed of official means such as the Conagua Meteorological Service and Civil Protection in order to avoid any effects this Sunday.

Weather in Merida

During this Sunday, January 15, minimum temperatures will be 15° C in the early morning and maximum temperatures of 24° C, accompanied by cloudy to clear skies and showers in Merida.

In addition, light showers are expected, so it is recommended to take precautions during the course of the day to avoid damages.

