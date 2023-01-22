Weather in Merida January 22: SMN forecasts very hot weather this Sunday

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN) a warm to hot afternoon environment will be experienced in the Yucatan Peninsula this Sunday, January 22.

During the next few days there is no record of low temperatures in the Yucatan, so expect a lot of heat during the course of the day.

Temperatures are expected to be mostly hot, reaching up to 32° C in the afternoon, with lows of 19° C in the early morning and at dawn.

In order to avoid any effects this Sunday, it is recommended to keep informed through official means such as Conagua’s Meteorological Service and the state Civil Protection.

TYT Newsroom