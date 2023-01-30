Vila Dosal presents Tren Maya Project’s progress during AMLO’s morning press conference

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal has just concluded his participation in the morning press conference at the Government Palace, invited by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Today, Monday, he reported on the progress of the Tren Maya, specifically section 3, which runs through Yucatán; this is one of the most advanced sections of this strategic project.

In the morning, Vila Dosal acknowledged that in the State the Mayan Train “is advancing steadily, working together, with federal agencies and citizens, making sure it is done well and taking care of the environment“. He also recalled that, at the beginning of the project, the route through Yucatan was very different from the current one; for example, Merida was outside the route. In a meeting with President López Obrador, requested by Vila, it was decided to include the capital city and other destinations in the route.

In his speech, the governor recapped the works being carried out in coordination with the federal government and those being carried out in the state that could enhance the Tren Maya, such as the interventions in La Plancha and the gastronomic tourist corridor, as well as the IeTram transportation system. He also addressed the efforts to strengthen the electric power grid and connectivity, such as the expansion of the Port of Altura.

A historical gap is being bridged, which had relegated the Southeast in many aspects. For example, Governor Vila Dosal recalled that while Nuevo León has had a natural gas network since 1940, it is only now that Yucatán will have one. This advance, he considered, will serve to support the economy of all Yucatecans.

Members of the federal cabinet, such as Javier May Rodríguez and Diego Prieto Hernández, directors of the National Tourism Development Fund (Fonatur) and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), also participated in the morning meeting. Also, Manuel Bartlett Díaz, director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

The latter spoke about the electrical infrastructure works being carried out in the context of the Mayan Train. We are talking about an infrastructure similar to that required by the city of Merida, the official compared. “That is the magnitude of the CFE’s work in the Mayan jungle“. These works will guarantee the supply of electricity for the Tren Maya, in particular, and for the Peninsula, in general, for the next thirty years.

The Army representatives also announced the projects they are in charge of, such as the La Plancha park and the offices to be built on the grounds of the former Rodolfo Menéndez Normal School. According to what was revealed, the offices will be built on a 5.5 hectare site and the work will be completed by December 31 of this year. It will have 570 parking spaces, a maintenance workshop, a general store, a National Guard detachment, a dining room and a multi-purpose court.

At the morning press conference, details of the interior of the trains were also revealed, which, it was assured, are inspired by the silhouette of a jaguar; there will be dining cars -including cars with industrial kitchens- and dormitories, as well as spaces for people with disabilities.

Since the beginning of the year, the presence of governors of states included in the Mayan Train was announced; last week it was the turn of the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores Sanromán, who focused her speech on strident compliments to her host; she said that “the Mayans” refer to López Obrador as the best president of Mexico and to the Mayan Train as the horse of fire. 8AM

TYT Newsroom