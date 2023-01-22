UADY celebrates the XVIII Edition of Expo Conoce China in the framework of the Chinese New Year

The Confucius Institute (Instituto Confucio) of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY) organized yesterday the XVIII Edition of Expo Conoce China, in the framework of the celebration of the new year of this Asian nation.

Starting today, the Chinese calendar celebrates its 4,720th year and is represented by the water rabbit. This animal, according to the Chinese zodiac, represents peace, prosperity and longevity.

The event is being held at the UADY Central Building and consists of various activities until 8 pm, including an exhibition of the traditional lion dance and the awarding of a drawing contest.

With the participation of 60 volunteers from the Confucius Institute, 9 tables were set up where attendees can learn calligraphy, riddles, puzzles, zodiac and Chinese numbers, among others.

TYT Newsroom