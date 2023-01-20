Transgender Morena representative Clemente causes another incident (Watch Video)

A new controversy surrounds the representative of Morena, María Clemente García, who is now in the midst of criticism on social networks because she complained in a video of the gym where she goes to exercise after they did not allow her to listen to reggaeton at full volume.

The transgender complained on her social networks, in which she said that at the Sports World Gym in CDMX, they asked her to turn off her speaker on which she was listening to reggaeton music while exercising and, she accused them of denying her the possibility of playing the music on the main speakers.

According to users of social networks, gym staff asked the problematic transgender politician to put on her headphones if she wanted to listen to her music; however, the representative of Morena refused to do so.

“This morning when I entered the gym I realized that my headphones had no battery, and so I used my speaker because I like to exercise listening to Bellakath, because I am her fan and I admire her for many reasons, including that she and her music inspire. I love her, ”wrote the legislator on her Twitter account.

However, other users gave their version of the events, in which they argued that María Clemente García did not comply with the gym’s regulations and that there were absolutely no classist actions against him or any other person in that gym.

However, the Morenista legislator insisted that they treated her differently because she is a transgender person, on the grounds that by regulation she could not listen to music but, those are just the gym’s regulations.

