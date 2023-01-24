TONIGHT Tuesday Night Movie at Il Caffe: Close (2022)

Tuesday night brings us a powerful drama from Belgium, a story about friendship and responsibility between two thirteen year old boys. Recipient of 29 wins and 41 nominations (including the Grand Prize at Cannes), Close (2022) is Belgium’s official submission for this year’s Oscar for Best Foreign Language feature. In French with English subtitles. Here’s the IMDb link:

Close (2022) – IMDb

Il Caffe. Tuesday January 24. Dinner at 6:00. Movie at 7:00.Please note: Seating will be limited to the first 25 guests who RSVP to me via email.Once you RSVP, we will do our best to accommodate you and your seating requirements.



