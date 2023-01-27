Tho’ Park in Merida, without Environmental Impact Studies: Sustainable Development Unit

The controversial Tho’ Park project does not yet have an Environmental Impact Assessment (MIA), which will be done once the executive plan is completed, acknowledged Alejandra Bolio Rojas, director of the Sustainable Development Unit of the Mérida City Hall.

The design

The park project is still in the design stage, so until the executive project is ready the document cannot be presented or developed, said the interviewee, who recalled that last January 13 the public work was shown to the citizens as the new green area in Mérida, which would occupy eight hectares.

During the presentation of the park, the municipal authorities described Tho’ as a public space concept of the third millennium, whose main innovation consists of a management model similar to Parque La Mexicana, in Mexico City; Parque Fundidora, in Monterrey, or Central Park, in New York.

Protesters

After the demonstrations against the project by neighbors and organized groups in the city, it now appears that the Sustainable Development Unit will participate in the preparation of the executive project together with the Municipal Secretariat of Citizen Participation and will call on the neighbors to define the park’s design.

Since the work was announced, neighbors of the Altabrisa area have expressed their disagreement with the project, because in order to build a park they will deforest trees that currently serve as the green lung of the area.

Interviewed about the citizens’ opposition to the park, Alejandra Bolio said that once the executive project is defined, an inventory of trees will be made to identify the species that will be relocated or can be relocated.

She said that it will depend on the final project to know which species will be rescued, relocated and where tree enrichment will be required.

TYT Newsroom