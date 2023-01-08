This is how Merida’s “Pasaje Revolución” looks like after modernization works

This Friday the rehabilitation works of the famous Pasaje de la Revolución, located next to the Merida Cathedral, were inaugurated.

As reported, since last June, the area was rescued from the structures affected by the rains and strong winds.

The total investment was 18 million 216 thousand 648.49 pesos, which was divided into 8 million 555 thousand 780.73 pesos by the Public Works Department and 9 million 660 thousand 867.76 pesos by the Municipal Public Services Department.

Modernization works

The work consisted of the rehabilitation of the roof area with 4.5 mm solid polycarbonate, restoration of the existing metallic structure, application of alkyd enamel paint and rehabilitation of drainage channels.

Also, application of enamel paint on grids and vinyl paint on walls, columns, beams and moldings of the buildings corresponding to the Cathedral and the Macay.

Also, the rehabilitation of wooden windows and doors, washing of existing stamped concrete floors, and application of sealant and cleaning of deep absorption wells for rain drainage.

In relation to the work carried out by the Municipal Public Services Department, the decorative lighting of the arches, windows, columns and metallic structure was done with new technologies that provide better luminosity indexes and contribute to energy savings.

“This rehabilitation has been done in close coordination with the INAH, the Macay and the Patronato del Centro Histórico, but also with a series of specialists who supported us in carrying out these works, not only for aesthetic reasons, but also for civil protection reasons,” said the Mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha during the inauguration of the works.

