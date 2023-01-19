These are the neighborhoods of Chetumal that have become violence hotspots

Despite the fact that in the municipality of Othón P. Blanco calls for help for gender violence decreased 15% during 2022, the Adolfo López Mateos, Caribe and Solidaridad neighborhoods remain as the settlements with the highest record in Chetumal.

Reports from the State Bank of Data and Information on Cases of Violence against Women (Baesvim) of the State of Quintana Roo, reveal that during 2022, these three neighborhoods accounted for 1,415 calls for help for gender violence, which represents 18% of the 7,921 records of calls for help for violence against women to the 911 Emergency Service.

During 2021, these three neighborhoods were also among the three settlements with the highest record of calls for help for gender violence in the state capital and in the same ranking.

During 2022, in addition to these three settlements, among the top 10 were the colonias:

Bicentenario.

Proterritorio.

Downtown.

Del Bosque.

New Generation.

Forjadores.

Payo Obispo.

The towns of Othón P. Blanco with the highest number of calls for help were Calderitas and Mahahual.

According to Baesvim’s state violence traffic light, the municipality of Othón P. Blanco, along with José María Morelos, did not turn on the red light in either the type or classification of violence.

The type of violence that the traffic light measures is against women, intimate partner and family violence, while the classification is measured in economic, physical, patrimonial, psychological, sexual and human trafficking.

Married women suffer the most from family violence, while single women suffer the most from community, labor, digital, institutional and school violence.

In the middle of last year, the Othón P. Blanco City Hall set up the Violet Analysis Unit of the Municipal Preventive Police in order to strengthen the Specialized Group for Attention to Family and Gender Violence.

