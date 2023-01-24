The two Meridas will reconnect in August

Next August, the visit of the mayor of Mérida, Spain has been scheduled for a meeting to recover the program of Las Méridas del Mundo. Renán Barrera, mayor of the city, reported that the aim is to recover the ties of economic and cultural exchange between Mérida in Venezuela, the Philippines, Spain and a new city of Mérida in Texas, United States.

Renán Barrera pointed out that the trip to Spain to attend the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) served to position the Yucatecan capital once again in tourism and economic issues and to conclude agreements with sporting events, one of them on cycling issues that will take place to know shortly.

He explained that, at the Fitur event, he reached an agreement with the commercial airline TAG Airlines, which in turn signed a document with the airline Iberia, to open a Madrid-Guatemala route and that will allow Spanish tourism to be attracted to this city, as part of the Mundo Maya circuit that will be promoted again in the 2023 tourist market in the capital of the country.

He added that, within the framework of the tasks that were formalized with TAG Airlines, interviews were held with other international and national airlines, seeking that, in the not too distant term, Mérida once again has a direct route to Europe with some of the companies interested in flying to this city.

He explained that the agenda of activities for the visit to Spain also included a meeting with Spanish businessmen, a task that was carried out with the support of the Mexican Ambassador in Spain and the Mexican commercial office in that country to offer a vision and promotional tasks. of our city before European investors.

Regarding the visit of the mayor of Mérida, Spain, Antonio Rodríguez Ozuna, he explained that both Mérida, México, and Mérida, Spain are the ones that have remained proactive to recover these ties and closeness that began in 2012.

The Las Méridas del Mundo Program was created in 2010, forming an exchange and cooperation organization between four cities in Spain, the Philippines, Mexico, and Venezuela to strengthen commercial, tourist, and cultural ties. Now, Barrera Concha pointed out, a fifth city will be included with the name of Mérida, in Texas, United States.

This international cooperation and exchange program also created the ‘Méridas del Mundo brand in 2012, to promote reciprocal business cooperation between the four cities, which was diluted years later.

In this regard, Renán Barrera explained that, due to the pandemic, the links and communication between the authorities of Spain and Mérida were weakened, so now they are seeking to recover this communication and exchange links, but also to organize a new meeting of the Meridas of the World, here in this city.

TYT Newsroom