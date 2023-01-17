The hotel offer will soon be expanded statewide throughout Yucatán

Due to aspects such as security and legal certainty, important attractions of the State, the conclusion of new investments in hotel infrastructure is guaranteed for the course of 2023, as well as the arrival of others that will help to increase the supply of rooms for the next vacation periods and, in addition, will help to further enrich the destination.

On this subject, the leader of the Mexican Association of Hotels of Yucatán A.C. (AMHY), Juan José Martín Pacheco, indicated that it will be in the first 60 days of the year when it will be known precisely how much the increase in the number of hotel rooms will be, as well as the new companies that will come into operation.

He emphasized that the sustained recovery throughout 2022, which closed with good occupancy expectations, lays the foundation for 2023 to follow the same path and, even more, for the hotel infrastructure to grow, given that more and more visitors are arriving to Yucatán to visit its attractions.

The business leader said that particularly in the case of investments, many have arrived to the State and there are still others in different places, so it is expected that during the course of this 2023 new rooms will be opened, both in the city and in the interior of the entity.

Until the end of last year, according to data from the Secretariat of Tourism Development (Sefotur), Yucatán had a total of 586 hotels, which translated into a supply of 15,726 rooms.

Tourist arrivals to Yucatán

Martin Pacheco announced that he will soon announce how the month of December closed in terms of hotel occupancy in Yucatan, as well as the overall total for 2022, so that people can see the comparison with 2021, when the positive expectations for the sector were fulfilled.

He also emphasized that for the first quarter several hotels are being built in the State and that during the course of the year they may open and increase the number of rooms available for national and foreign tourism.

Regarding the occupancy for this month of January, the hotel leader explained that the trend has changed a lot regarding the Covid-19 issue and we will have to wait for the results, since last year we had very bad months at the beginning, but in the end we achieved good results.

He indicated that this time the conditions are somewhat different, since new investments have been programmed, in addition to the fact that new flights have been opened at Merida’s International Airport and this could help to have more positive results.

TYT Newsroom