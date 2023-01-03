The first fatal victim of the year in a traffic accident is registered in Merida

A real disgrace in Yucatan have been considered the deaths due to traffic accidents, and after exceeding the forecast for last month, only on December 31, 2022 there were three deaths due to this cause and so far in 2023, there have been several accidents and one death.

It is worth remembering that up to December 30, the statistics contemplated 15 motorcyclists dead, four pedestrians, three motorists, two travelers, and one cyclist, for a total of 25 fatalities; however, in only one night, that is, December 31, there were three deaths and they were motorcyclists.

It was on January 1st when it was reported that a man had been run over by an unidentified driver, who after running him over and killing him decided to flee in an unknown direction, the event occurred in the El Roble neighborhood.

The fact mobilized the authorities to 26-A street between 37 and 39 of the mentioned colony, and according to what was said the body of the deceased presented tire tracks and serious injuries to the face and right hand. So far he remains unknown.

This type of event highlights the lack of road culture and the lack of tenacity when operating a vehicle, which finally for some reason such as alcohol, tiredness and recklessness, ends up taking away a person’s life.

Also, this Tuesday, drunk drivers fled after having caused accidents, one in Kanasín on 2-G x 47 Street in the Fraccionamiento “Puerta del Sol”, where the driver was presumably drunk, and after the accident he fled the scene as best he could, leaving the vehicle in the middle of the street.

The other was in the Emiliano Zapata Oriente neighborhood in the city of Merida, where a motorcyclist was seriously injured in the leg, while the perpetrator fled, leaving his truck at the scene.

For Rene Flores Ayora, a specialist in road safety, December was the most tragic month of the year, after November, when there were 25 fatalities involving speed, alcohol and recklessness.

December 31 closed with 18 motorcyclists, four pedestrians, three drivers, two travelers/companions and cyclists, leaving a balance of 230 cases of accidents in Yucatan in 2022, with 111 motorcyclists, 37 travelers/companions, 28 drivers, 21 cyclists and 33 pedestrians.

