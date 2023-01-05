The first concert to celebrate Mérida will be the “Tribute to the Yucatecan Trova” with the voices of Cuban artists Halia María Mompie, Vannia Borges, Leo Vera, William Borrego and the Cuban group Vocalité interpreting songs by Yucatecan authors with Caribbean rhythm, through 8:30 pm on the stage in the basement of the Municipal Palace.

The Regional Tandas will be presented in neighborhoods and rural communities as part of the Mérida Fest. There will be a total of 10 programs with the talent of great figures of the regional theater and local artists. This Saturday begins Andrea Herrera and Ángel Aguilar de Titeradas, the folkloric company Alma de México, the Tachuelín show, Bombas Yucatecas with Julio Ortiz and the famus local comedians Dzereco and Nohoch, starting at 7 pm. in the New San José Tecoh Park.

The Saturday program of “Mexican Night” will have a special participation of young people from the Cultural House for People with Disabilities, of the Municipal DIF, who will perform various Jaranas, including “La Fiesta del Pueblo” and “Chinito Koy Koy“.

Other international guest groups that will perform this weekend are the duet Ablaye Cissoko & Cyrille Brotto, Vocalité, and Óscar D’León, the Sonero del Mundo.

Some festival events carry free tickets. These are valid until 15 minutes before the performances, then people who are in line are allowed to enter the seating area, in the available places. In all concerts in open spaces there will also be an area, without a ticket, to enjoy the shows standing up.

Tickets are requested at the Olimpo Cultural Center, from 10 in the morning to 7 at night. As of today, there are tickets left for the concerts of the duet Ablaye Cissoko and Cyrille Brotto, Espiral, Circo Joven de Cuba, Aterciopelados, Afrique en Cirque, Tawfik Amencor and the violinist Ara Malikian.

Go to www.merida.gob.mx/meridafest for more details, venues, and schedules of activities. All the events are free admission.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments