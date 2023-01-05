The festivities begin in honor of the Three Kings in Kantunilkin

Visitors will be able to attend the popular dances and enjoy the ecotourism attractions.

Various families from the communities of Lázaro Cárdenas began with the novenas for the festivities of the Three Kings, and the official date is January 6, when they will offer the traditional black stuffing and cochinita in pibil.

Through social networks, the Caamal Chan family invited this January 4 with the inaugural ribbon cutting and a night of Alborada enlivened by a jaranera orchestra from the region, which will be at the municipal court located in the community of Tres Reyes.

In the same way, visitors will be able to attend popular dances and enjoy the ecotourism beauties that this population sector offers.

And it is that various families from the popular colonies of Kantunilkin attend the Three Kings Day festivities in the city of Tizimín, Yucatán.

The road from Kantunilkin to Quintana is under repairment

In order to provide greater security for the families that attend the festivities in honor of the Holy Kings of the city of Tizimín, Yucatán, the Public Services area of ​​the city council began with the work of a patching program in the highway section of Kantunilkin to Quintana Roo.

The head of the agency, Jesús Manuel Tuz Cauich, reported that this area is the obligatory crossing point for families who come to the city of the Kings of the East, and this season the flow of vehicles increased and for that reason, they implemented the patching program to reduce the number of accidents.

However, he asked motorists not to drive at excessive speed and in an inconvenient state, since as every year families attend the festivities in honor of the Holy Kings, and by the way, various families in the municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas carry out this type of of activities.

