The Cancun-Culiacán flight was diverted due to the “Chapito” situation in the Sinaloa state capital

Asur announced the cancellation of a flight at the Cancun airport due to the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán.

After the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán in Sinaloa, the Cancun International Airport announced that an arrival flight from Culiacán was cancelled, while other operations continue as normal on January 5.

Asur, the company in charge of the administration of this property in the Mexican Caribbean, reported that today they had two connections to the capital of said Entity, but that they were notified of their suspension, due to the fact that the airport center of that city announced its closure. of operations from 8:30 in the morning until 10:00 at night this Wednesday.

They also reported that there was a departure flight and an arrival flight, and that the first one left at 6:00 in the morning, however, it was diverted to Guadalajara, Jalisco; meanwhile, that same plane would make the return route, which has already been canceled, according to the data provided by the company’s spokesperson.

‘The flight, which left in the morning, was diverted to Guadalajara; this same flight was returning, however, it was already cancelled,’ revealed Asur.

Until now, it is unknown if the passengers who would board from Culiacán to return to Cancun will receive the support of the airline, whose name was not disclosed, but which was recorded on the FlightRadar platform as Volaris flight Y45834.

