Shooting attack against journalist in Cancun￼￼￼￼￼

On the night of Thursday, January 26th, journalist Rubén Darío was shot near the Cereso de Cancún.

The communicator, who works for the newspaper Por Esto, is under the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, and has two bodyguards.

Initial reports from the authorities state that the journalist was driving his vehicle with his two bodyguards and noticed that three men in a black compact car were following them.

One of the attackers got out of the passenger side and shot at the car where the journalist was traveling, but the bodyguards repelled the attack.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries; but it is obvious that the violence against journalists has been exacerbated in Quintana Roo.

TYT Newsroom