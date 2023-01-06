Road infrastucture works completed in Susulá, Mérida municipality

Mayor Renán Barrera Concha is working to ensure the growth of public services, urban and road infrastructure works and the implementation of social programs in the municipality’s police stations, mainly with the provision of basic services that increase the quality of life, connectivity and health care of the inhabitants.

During a work tour in the Susulá precinct, the Municipal President supervised the integral maintenance and rehabilitation of streets, the expansion of public services and the progress of social programs aimed at those most in need in the population.

During the tour, Barrera Concha supervised the actions carried out by the crews of municipal workers within the police station, such as the cleaning of rain grids and the paving of streets.

“We are a close City Hall that knows how to listen and above all deliver results to its citizens, because beyond words, we try to make actions speak for us, as on this occasion we are touring the different works being carried out in this area,” he said.

It is worth remembering that in recent days, the Mayor of Mérida handed over to the residents of this precinct the rehabilitated park with new infrastructure, making it the 22nd public space, which in total represented an investment of 67 million pesos in subdivisions, neighborhoods and precincts.

Regarding the integral maintenance in Susulá, the director of Municipal Public Services, José Collado Soberanis, informed that the new de-spraying machine was moved to the precinct, which allowed to reduce the time of the works and to offer a more efficient cleaning of the grids.

Likewise, Barrera Concha explained that in the present administration, six housing actions have been carried out in the precinct; 266.46 linear meters of the paved street; 21 storm drainage systems; and a park, works that represent an investment of 3 million 986 thousand 822.33 pesos.

“In the past administration, we also worked hard in Susulá, since 3 million 788 thousand 666.07 pesos were invested in housing actions, 450.00 linear meters of potable water line construction, 484.00 ml of public lighting, 263. 60 linear meters of paved streets, an ossuary in the cemetery, five storm drainage systems, 700.95 m2 of sidewalks and garrisons; and 340.00 linear meters of electrical network; for a total of 7 million 775 thousand 488.40 pesos exercised in the two administrations,” he said.

The Mayor also told the population that he had fulfilled his commitment, made last August, when a group of neighbors requested the paving of streets 20 between 17 and 19, 17 by 20 and 20 by 17 of the aforementioned precinct.

