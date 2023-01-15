Quintana Roo closes 2022 as the year with the lowest public investment on record for the state

Quintana Roo closed 2022 with the lowest economic amount destined to public investment in the last six years, by not exceeding one billion pesos, a situation that did not occur even during the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to reports from the Ministry of Finance and Planning (Sefiplan) of Quintana Roo, only 930 million 467 thousand 150.27 pesos were allocated during 2022, which represented 368 million 815 thousand 972.19 pesos less than in 2020, the year with the lowest investment, until before the end of 2022.

On several occasions, businessmen from the construction industry have pointed out that most local construction companies subsist precisely on the resources injected into public investment, mainly state, as well as municipal.

Representatives of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC), which gathers more than 200 affiliates, in Quintana Roo have stated that it is precisely from public investment that the value chain of the construction industry is strengthened and can be maintained.

They emphasize the importance of increasing resources for public works.

Diego Cortes Arzola, now former president of said organization, at various times in 2021 and 2022 stressed the importance of increasing the resources allocated for public works, not only for the benefit of the infrastructure for the population, but also for the economic boost it gives to the sectors and direct workers in the industry.

“The benefit goes from the commercialization of rebar and steel-derived inputs, cement plants, concrete plants, hardware stores, paint stores, to the labor plant,” he said, while reiterating the need to favor local companies.

Reports from the Ministry of Finance and Planning (Sefiplan) reveal that during the 2022 fiscal year, this agency approved amounts for 414 projects and actions in the 11 municipalities of the entity.

For the health sector, 187 projects were approved:

Social development, 81.

Urban development, 56.

For drinking water, 25.

Public safety, 16.

Education, 15.

Agriculture and forestry, 14.

Communication and transportation, nine.

Sports and environmental development, three, respectively.

Culture and tourism, two each.

Economic development, one.

Of the 930 million 467 thousand 150.27 pesos approved for state public investment last year, a total of 787 million 245 thousand 878.43 pesos were invested from January to September 30, while from October to December 143 million 221 thousand 271.84 pesos were allocated.

TYT Newsroom