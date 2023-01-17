Put out your cigarette please: These public places in Mexico have banned smoking since January 15th

Starting January 15, smoking has been banned in all public places in Mexico; here is the list.

With the decree by which several provisions of the Regulations of the General Law for Tobacco Control are reformed, added and repealed, different commercial establishments must stop displaying, directly or indirectly, advertising and tobacco products.

This reform indicates that points of sale such as convenience stores and establishments such as Oxxo or supermarkets are prohibited from placing advertising or generating diffusion of cigarettes.

For their commercialization, the seller must make a textual and written list of these products with their prices, without logos, stamps or brands.

Likewise, advertising of tobacco products is prohibited in media such as radio and television, in addition to social networks, meetings or personal communications and messages sent by mail.

In which spaces in Mexico will smoking be prohibited?

In order to avoid tobacco consumption, the following places will be off-limits:

Workplaces

Public transportation

Schools

Auditoriums or venues where shows are held

Hotels

Stadiums

Shopping malls

Restaurants

Bars

Beaches, parks or places where children and adolescents are present, as well as those marked with the legend “Smoke-free space”.

Restaurants will not be able to open smoking areas within its premises.

Rain’ of legal appeals for tobacco bans expected

Leaders of the Private Initiative (IP) anticipated this week that they will file an injunction to stop tobacco regulation, as it damages competitiveness and the business sector.

The Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) explained that the measure ignores the rights of consumers and businessmen.

For this reason, the businessmen agreed that the regulation is another sign of lack of legal uncertainty and violation of the rights and freedoms of companies and individuals, since tobacco is a totally legal product in Mexico and its trade should not be stigmatized.

TYT Newsroom