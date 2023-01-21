Pumas suspend Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves after alleged sexual assault

Dani Alves is no longer a Pumas player following the sexual assault accusation that has kept him in Barcelona, the university squad announced at a press conference.

In light of today’s information regarding the legal process that player Daniel Alves is facing and for which he is being held in Spain, we have decided to communicate the following: the Universidad Nacional club has decided to terminate the employment contract with player Daniel Alves with just cause, effective today.

With this decision, the Club reiterates its commitment to not tolerate acts of any member of our institution, whoever he may be, that attempt against the university spirit and its values.

The Universidad Nacional Club is an institution that promotes respect, integrity, dignity and professional behavior on and off the field of its players.

We cannot allow the conduct of one person to harm our work philosophy, which has been an example throughout history in the training and development of young athletes in our country.

The alleged sexual assault by Dani Alves allegedly occurred at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30, 2022, where the Brazilian footballer confirmed his stay in the place, however, days before traveling to Barcelona he denied the facts categorically.

Dani Alves is under judicial disposition after testifying at the Les Corts police station of the Mossos d’Esquadra, where he is being detained.

The former Pumas player must remain in Barcelona until the judge determines the charges against Dani Alves.

The penalty he could pay is up to 12 years in prison, depending on the seriousness of the case.

TYT Newsroom