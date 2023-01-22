Progreso City Hall and students of “Ismael García” elementary planted 30 saplings

Children from the “Ismael García” elementary school participated in a dynamic that the Progreso City Hall, presided by Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, seeks to replicate in more schools in the port: the reforestation of our territory, with the purpose of creating spaces with more vegetation and awareness in the new generations about the importance of planting and caring for those who, besides giving us oxygen, are home to animals and insects.

To this end, councilors Herbert Pech Baquedano, Ecology, and Lorena Polanco, Education, as well as Patricia del Pilar Sauri Barroso, Agricultural Development and Small Producers, and Dianela del Carmen Núñez Castro, Education, went to Ismael García elementary school, directed by teacher Oscar Emir Escobar, to explain to the students the objective and involve them in the exercise.

The fourth grade students were in charge of planting 30 seedlings, including flamboyan, campanitas, maculis, ciricote and cucas, which were planted in the playground and flowerbeds of the school.

The children, excited to participate, named their trees with some names; action that will also contribute, both in the care of the specimen and in the sensitization that we want to reach in the children.

Finally, it is planned to take these actions to more schools, so a cordial invitation is made to directors and teachers to approach the Education Department to schedule the activity. For the time being, the agencies have programmed to commemorate the World Day of Environmental Education in a school in the east of the city.

TYT Newsroom