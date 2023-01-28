Prepare a delicious Chocolate Mousse with cherry ripe truffles at home

Who doesn’t love a tasty dessert after a meal and even more when it’s a sweet and tasty chocolate mousse.
INGREDIENTS
- 4 eggs, room temperature
- 80g caster sugar
- 150g dark chocolate, melted
- 350ml thickened cream, whipped to soft peaks
RASPBERRY COULIS
- 200g frozen raspberries
- 50g pure icing sugar
CHERRY RIPE TRUFFLES
- 200g glace cherries
- 100g desiccated coconut
- 50g cocoa powder
METHOD
- 1. To make the mousse, place eggs in the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment. Set aside.
- 2. Place sugar in a small saucepan with 2 tbs (40ml) water and bring to the boil.
- 3. At this point, start whisking eggs on high. Cook sugar syrup for 3 minutes or until starting to thicken. With the motor running, gently pour syrup into eggs in a steady stream where the edge of the bowl and egg meet. Continue whisking for 5 minutes on high speed (this incorporates air and will make your mousse light and fluffy). Once egg mixture has tripled in volume, transfer to a large clean bowl, scraping out all the mixture. Quickly add the chocolate and whisk until the chocolate is emulsified (work quickly to prevent it setting before it’s all incorporated). Fold in the cream, scraping the sides with a spatula if necessary. Continue folding until the mixture is glossy and smooth, and there are no cream or egg pockets.
- 4. Divide mousse mixture evenly among 4 x 300ml glasses, leaving some space for the cherry garnish. Chill for 2 hours to set.
- 5. Meanwhile, for the coulis, place raspberries and sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat and cook for 8-10 minutes until raspberries break down slightly. Remove from heat and mash until smooth. Chill until cold.
- 6. For the cherry ripe truffles, place cherries and coconut in a food processor and whiz until mixture comes together. Roll 2 tsp portions of mixture into balls and place on a lined tray. Chill for 20 minutes to firm up.
- 7. Place cocoa in a shallow bowl and, one at a time, roll truffles in cocoa until completely coated. Remove any excess by giving them a gentle toss between your hands, then chill until required.
- 8. To serve, pour raspberry coulis over the mousse, and top each with cherry ripe truffles.
