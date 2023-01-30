PRD political party unveils Miguel Angel Mancera as their presidential candidate for the 2024 election

Jesús Zambrano, national leader of the PRD, officially unveiled Miguel Ángel Mancera, coordinator of this party in the Senate of the Republic, as his “strong card” for the Presidency in 2024.

In a conference, he reiterated his rejection for the PAN to lead the election process for the candidacies under the coalition Va por México, and assured that the PRD has strong candidates.

“They say that the PRD has no profiles, we do have two people, this is what they expressed to me yesterday, Silvano Aureoles told me first, and yesterday in the Plenary, the coordinator of the PRD in Senator Miguel Angel Mancera, expressed his intention to begin to mobilize to seek the candidacy. Both are strong candidates”, stated the leader of the Aztec sun.

Zambrano Grijalva clarified that, “in no way we are threatening with a rupture“, but reiterated that they will not back down in their intention to have a democratic method in 2024.

He indicated that guaranteeing the democratic method, not only can be done through primary elections, which would be costly, but also through surveys, and even, to do it virtually with the tools provided by technology.

“Mancera and Silvano would be subject to the method, I believe that we all have good profiles, they tell us ‘the PRD has no profiles’, do not tell me that Claudia Sheinbaum is a strong character, or that the other man who is in the Interior is a high-flying man or a man of State vision, no, the strength that these characters have is because they are being promoted from the Presidency”, he pointed out. “The conduction of the electoral processes must be in the hands of society, not of a political elite”, he asserted.

In recent days, the Va por México alliance announced that it would have common candidates for the elections of Coahuila and the State of Mexico.

The candidates were nominated by the PRI, since, according to the agreement, it will be the PAN who will decide the presidential and head of government candidates.

TYT Newsroom