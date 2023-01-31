Power outages in Yucatan: These Merida neighborhoods will have no power on Tuesday, January 31st.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will carry out works in the Peninsula this Tuesday, December 31, so there will be power outages in Yucatan.

The CFE will perform scheduled maintenance work on the region’s electrical network for a period of eight hours.

Power outages are expected from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., so it is recommended to take precautions.

It is worth mentioning that there will be six libranzas that will be intervened this Tuesday, presenting momentary power outages during the morning and afternoon.

Calle 11 by 6 and 8, Abalá

Calle 25 by 22 and 24, colonia México, Mérida.

Valladolid-Pixoy highway

Calle 21 by 8, Maxcanú

Calle 6 by 12, Maxcanú

Temozón Norte

TYT Newsroom