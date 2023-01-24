Polo Polo: the father of stand-up comedy in Mexico, dies at age 78

Polo Polo was a Mexican comedian known internationally for his elaborate joke telling and narration.

His style was mainly in first person as a supposed personal experience, in conjunction with explicit language and sexual nature, wordplay, and double sense often sexually-oriented narrative mainly aimed at adult audiences.

National media reported on Monday, January 23rd, the death of the famous comedian Leopoldo Roberto García Peláez Benítez, better known as Polo Polo, at 78 years of age.

He was originally from León, Guanajuato, and he became famous for his peculiar humor with double meanings and foul language, aimed at an adult audience. We could say that Polo Polo was the father of stand-up comedy in Mexico.

E-Entertainment famous American TV program pointed out that the comedian would have suffered a cardiac arrest.

RIP Leopoldo Roberto García Peláez “Polo Polo”

TYT Newsroom