Polish tourist climbs the Pyramid of Chichén Itzá

A Polish tourist that goes by the name of Pawel Tomasz climbed the Chichen Itza Pyramid known as The Castle, and it was until he was close to reaching the top that security personnel noticed him and invited him to come down.

The 33 year-old man, nobody knows if he circumvented the surveillance or if nobody simply told him that it was forbidden to climb the pyramid, just went right on and climbed the stairs of the monument, which is forbidden.

On his way down he was hit on the head with a stick by tourists who witnessed his “stunt“.

The foreigner was taken to a safe place and authorities are still to determine what kind of sanction the man will face.

